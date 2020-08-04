Tulsi Kumar's Sister Khushali Kumar Announces Musical Poetry 'Ishq Khuda Hai' With Poster

Tulsi Kumar's older sister Khushali Kumar recently announced about her upcoming project, musical poetry Ishq Khuda Hai. On August 4, Khushali Kumar took to her Instagram handle to share the exciting news with her fans and followers. The song will release on August 6, 2020. Read ahead for more details.

Khushali Kumar shared the poster of her musical poetry Ishq Khuda Hai. In the still, the singer can be seen painting a portrait of a man posing next to the window. Here, she sported a grey tank top layered with a thin flow shrug. Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Khushali Kumar.

In the caption, she wrote: Kehte hain dil tutne ka dard sabse jyada hota hai, kai baar itna ki aagey kuch nahin dikhta... kya Roop fir uth kar chal sakegi ishq ke raaste par dobara? #IshqKhudaHai #comingsoon on 6th August

Ishq Khuda Hai Poster

Khushali Kumar's take on Ishq Khuda Hai

Talking about the musical poem, Khushali Kumar says, "Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's words are relevant even after a century to all those who fall in love. Just like oxygen and food, love is also essential for us to sustain even though our painful pasts hold us back in finding love again. Poetry conveys our journey through passionate turbulent relationships to finding love in our lives. Sometimes the beautiful words of our elders like Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's lines in Ishq Khuda Hai guide us and become our inner voice"

The singer's song is inspired by Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir's eternal words of sublime spiritual poetry. Bulleh Shah was a Sufi poet and scholar and universally regarded as the "Father of Punjabi enlightenment". The song will be released on August 6, 2020, on T-series' official YouTube channel.

Recently, Khushali Kumar penned a thought-provoking poem about the true importance of life and the things that are really important. The poem was titled Normal Days. Normal Days acknowledges and thanks to the contribution of our frontline coronavirus warriors. The video features Khushali Kumar, with a special appearance by her mother Mrs Gulshan. It was filmed at her house with minimum equipment.

