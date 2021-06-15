Tupac Shakur's Birthday Quiz: Can You Name His Popular Songs By Matching The Lyrics?

Tupac Shakur would have been 50 years old today. The prolific musician, throughout the course of his short-lived career, has delivered hit musical numbers such as Letter 2 My Unborn, Thug Passion and Life Goes On, amongst others. If you're someone who finds themselves drawn to Tupac Shakur's songs and, like many others, are saddened by Tupac Shakur's death, the following quiz that is based on Tupac Shakur's songs might be of interest to you. While attempting Tupac Shakur's birthday quiz, all one has to do is match the lyric with the correct song from the answers section. Find out how well do you know Tupac Shakur's discography right here:

Tupac Shakur's birthday quiz:

1) "As I bail through the empty halls, breath stinkin' in my jaws

Ring, ring, ring, quiet y'all, incoming call

Plus this my homie from high school, he's getting by

It's time to bury another brother, nobody cry"

a) Life Goes On

b) All Eyez On Me

c) Hailmary

d) I Get Around

2) "Thinking of bliss and the good days

I stop and stare at the younger

My heart goes to 'em

They tested with stress that they under"

a) Life Goes On

b) I Get Around

c) Getto Gospel

d) None of the above

3) "Biggie Smalls and Junior M.A.F.I.A. Some mark-ass bitches

We keep on comin' while we runnin' for yo' jewels

Steady gunnin, keep on bustin at them fools, you know the rules

Lil' Ceaser, go ask ya homie how I leave ya"

a) Biggie Smalls

b) Hit Em Up

c) M.A.F.I.A

d) None of the above

4) "And I ain't tryin' to gas ya up, I just call 'em how I see 'em

You know it makes me unhappy (what's that)

When brothas make babies, and leave a young mother to be a pappy

And since we all came from a woman"

a) Gas Ya Up

b) Unhappy

c) Brothas

d) Keep Ya Head Up

5) "Perhaps I was blind to the facts, stabbed in the back

I couldn't trust my own homies just a bunch a dirty rats

Will I, succeed, paranoid from the weed

And hocus pocus try to focus but I can't see"

a) Stabbed In The Back

b) Bunch a dirty rats

c) Only God Can Judge Me

d) None of the above

6) "I hear Brenda's got a baby

But, Brenda's barely got a brain

A damn shame, the girl can hardly spell her name

(That's not our problem, that's up to Brenda's family)"

a) Brenda's Got A Baby

b) Barely Got A Brain

c) Spell Her Name

d) None of the above

7) "But sometimes I get ridiculous

I'll eat up all your crackers and your licorice

Hey yo fat girl, come here--are ya ticklish?

Yeah, I called ya fat"

a) Licorice

b) The Humpty Dance

c) Ridiculuous

d) None of the above

8) " Oh no, I won't turn tha other cheek

In case ya can't see us while we burn the other week

Now we gotta make it smash

Blast"

a) Other Cheek

b) Other Week

c) Holler If You Hear Me

d) None of the above

9) "You can run the streets with your thugs

I'll be waiting for you

Until you get through

I'll be waiting"

a) Run Tha Streetz

b) Blast

c) Until You Get Through

d) None of the above

10) "Shit, tired of getting shot at

Tired of getting chased by the police and arrested

Niggas need a spot where we can kick it

A spot where we belong, that's just for us"

a) Police

b) Kick It

c) Thugz Mansion

d) None of the above

Answers

1-a, 2-c, 3-b, 4-d, 5-c, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-a, 10-c

