Tupac’s Birthday 2020: Twitterati Remember 'King' Tupac On His Birth Anniversary

Tupac Amaru Shakur was born on 16 June in the year 1971. He was a famous American rapper and actor and was popularly known by his stage name 2Pac. Fans of the rapper remembered him on his 49th birthday and flooded Twitter with birth anniversary wishes.

Read Also | Damian Lillard Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Tupac, Jordan With His Latest Album Cover

Fans of Tupac remember him on his birthday

Several fans of the rapper took to their Twitter handles and remembered him on his birth anniversary. Numerous fans tweeted how much they loved the rapper and how they wished he was here. Several other fans posted pictures on Tupac Shakur's birthday and remembered him.

Read Also | Rare Footage Emerges Of Mike Tyson Celebrating With Tupac The Night He Was Killed; Watch

HAPPY MF TO #TupacShakur 🎉🎊

I love you and wish you was here 😔🧡💔 pic.twitter.com/DHAQ0szmqx — ☔ (@lanisznn) June 16, 2020

Tupac Shakur would’ve been 49 years old today, Rest in Peace & Happy Birthday 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/OBqKbBG0q6 — DreamyTunez (@DreamyTunez) June 16, 2020

Several other fans appreciated his art and what he had done for the music industry. Many fans called Tupac Shakur the 'greatest of all time'.

The GOAT is trending, and I’m so appreciative of everything that he gave us. Happy Birthday #TupacShakur pic.twitter.com/EmJAe8he9l — Black Buddafly (@JillScottTwin) June 16, 2020

#OnThisDateInHipHop, #TupacShakur was born in #Harlem, New York. In EARLY LIFE, #2pac would grow up to: (1) be named Lesane Parish Crooks, (2) be renamed #TupacAmaru after a Peruvian revolutionary at the age of 1, (3) grow up in a #BlackPanther household… https://t.co/evKzpSqPBo pic.twitter.com/KIJGfQSElE — On This Date In Hip-Hop (@OTDIHHH) June 16, 2020

Numerous fans of Tupac posted quotes and lyrics from the works of the rapper. They remembered him in their thoughts and wrote about him on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A fan even called him 'king' as he missed him on his birthday.

#happybirthdaytupac “I’m not saying I’m gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world.” – Tupac Shakur pic.twitter.com/nFhsfoqx0A — Vivian (@vivian_v_) June 16, 2020

Happy birthday Tupac Shakur RIP King pic.twitter.com/RCngFTjNyf — ömeer🌿 (@omerradgzl) June 16, 2020

The career of Tupac Shakur

Tupac debuted as a rapper with the song Same Song in the year 1991. Tupac Shakur's songs were well received by fans. Tupac Shakur started enjoying stardom in late 1993 and had formed a group Thug Life with Tyrus Himes, Diron Rivers, Mopreme Shakur and Walter Burns. The Thug Life: Volume 1 became a sensation.

The rapper had also tried his hand at films as well. Tupac Shakur made his first film appearance in the year 1991 in Nothing But Trouble. He starred in Juice as well. In this movie, he played the character of Roland Bishop, a violent gang member.

Read Also | ''Artemis Fowl's" Cast's Net Worth Is Proof That Fantasies Do Come True

Tupac Shakur's death

The rapper passed away aged 25 on September 7, 1996. According to media reports, he was assassinated in Las Vegas when he was with a friend in his car. Reportedly, a car pulled over next to theirs and shot the rapper.

Tupac Shakur succumbed to the injuries six days later. The case, however, remains unsolved as to who was behind his death. The legacy of the rapper continues and his fans remember him in their thoughts.

Read Also | Mike Tyson Recalls Tupac Shakur's Visit And Hitting A Fellow Inmate During Time In Prison

Image Credits: 2Pac Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.