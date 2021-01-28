TVXQ's Yunho Says Good Friend And actor Son Ho Joon Is Like His 'son', Explains Why

TVXQ’s Yunho was a part of the Kim Young Chul's Power FM radio show on January 28, 2021. The singer shares quite a warm relationship with Son Ho Joon which is known to both their fans and audiences in general. Yunho made an interesting statement about his relationship with the actor. Read along to know what he had to say.

TVXQ's Yunho says his good friend & actor Son Ho Joon is like his 'eldest son'

Singer-songwriter Yunho of TVXQ was a guest on the Kim Young Chul's Power FM radio show today on January 28, 2021. Among other things that he spoke about, the actor also shared his thoughts on his good friend and actor Son Ho Joon. Yunho has known the latter from the very beginning of his career in the industry.

The 34-year-old singer shared that Son Ho Joon is like his own son for him and that there is a lot of affection that he has for the latter. He also expressed being happy when the actor does well and would want to see him succeed. He said, "Ho Joon Hyung is kind of like my oldest son. I have a lot of affection for him, and I feel so happy when he's doing well. I want to see him succeed more than I want my own success”.

The TVXQ member was then asked why he chose the word son rather than calling him his brother. The singer explained how Ho Joon has faced a lot of problems at the beginning of his career and hence he is always worried about him as he would worry about his son. Yunho added although Son Ho Joon is older to him and more mature too he doesn’t feel like his younger brother. He said, "When he first started out, Ho Joon Hyung went through a lot of tough times, which is why I am always worrying over him like he's my son. But he's also older than me and very mature, so he would never feel like my dongsaeng (younger sibling)."

He was also asked, "Do you have any future plans with Son Ho Joon?" by another listener. To which, he responded how the two work in different fields and the actor feels their collaboration will be pointless. He said, “Son Ho Joong is very realistic, and I'm a bit more romantic. When I told him that I want to build a bridge that connects our two houses together, he was just like, 'That's just ridiculous'”.

