'Twenty One Pilots' Set To Bring Their New Song 'Choker' At Their Special Fan Event; Read

Twenty One Pilots is among the most popular musical duos in business in the United States and have released several hit songs in the past. It was announced a while back that the duo was creating their new song titled Choker, which left their fans excited. They have been speculating about the song’s release ever since and have been asking for updates for a while now. In a recent development, it has been revealed that the new single would be brought forth at a special event in the presence of their fans.

Twenty One Pilots to bring Choker at an upcoming fan event

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, the two members of this band, are all set to bring their new album titled Scaled And Icy on May 21. The album will be brought through a virtual event that will take place in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. However, the song Choker will be brought to the special fan event that is set to take place on April 29, as per nme.com. While the song will eventually be brought for everyone during the album’s release, all the fans who will be attending the fan event will get to enjoy the song early. 

The band had also revealed in a previous tweet that while May 21 has been set as the date of the album’s release, fans may expect something more from the event. However, no details about this announcement have been made available as of now. Earlier this month, the duo had also unveiled the very first track of this album titled Shy Away. Thus, a total of two songs of this album will have been made public before the actual release of this highly anticipated album.

The album will have a total of 11 tracks, all of which have been produced by Tyler Joseph. He had been working on these songs last year in his home studio when he was in isolation during the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scale And Icy will be giving focus to the crisis that people had to face last year. 

