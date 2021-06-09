TWICE Is Drunk In Love In The New 'Alcohol-Free' Music Video | Review

TWICE released the music video for Alcohol-Free from their upcoming summer themed mini album Taste of Love. The music video is released on June 9, 2021, two days prior to the album which will be released on June 11, 2021. The music video already garnered over one million views on YouTube within hours of the release.

TWICE's new music video Alcohol-Free | Review

TWICE's upcoming album Taste of Love is replete with the vibrant themes of summer. The girl group released the music video for the title track Alcohol-Free which shows the group dancing away on the sunny beach. The imagery of fresh fruit juices, cocktails, flowers and the golden sands of the beach are consistent throughout the music video. Additionally, the song is slow-paced and has lazy undertones unlike their previous releases I Can't Stop Me, Dance The Night Away, Heart Shaker, etc.

The music video begins with the group dancing on a sunny beach and soon moves onto fantasy elements featuring Jihyo sitting in a huge cocktail glass, to Chaeryong dropping emojis from her phone straight into the juicer blender jar. Halfway through the song, the music features strains of acoustic music. The music video is a visual trip of summer-themed fantasy with huge glasses and fruits flying in the air.

The title might be Alcohol-Free but the song features abundant mentions of various alcoholic drinks like champagne, margarita, tequila, etc. The members sing about getting drunk even without drinking alcohol. This drunkenness comes from the feeling of love or a crush that renders them smiling unknowingly and behaving as if they are actually drunk. The listeners are sure going to get drunk on the vivid imagery and laid back music in TWICE's new music video.

More about TWICE's upcoming album Taste of Love

TWICE will make a comeback with their 10th mini-album Taste of Love on June 11, 2021. The mini-album features Alchohol-Free as the lead single along with five more tracks. The physical edition of the album will also have an additional Engish version track titled Cry For Me. The group also performed Alcohol-Free on Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their new album. TWICE's third Japanese studio album Perfect World will be released on July 28, 2021. Prior to Taste of Love, the girl group released their eighth Japanese single album Kura Kura in May 2021.

(Image: TWICE's Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.