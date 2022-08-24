TWICE Leader Jihyo Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days Ahead Of 'Between 1&2' Comeback

JYP Entertainment recently released a statement stating that TWICE’s Jihyo tested positive for COVID-19. JYP Entertainment has not yet disclosed whether any other TWICE member has tested positive for the virus as well. They haven't informed if Jihyo will skip the group's next 'Between 1&2' promotional events to follow health regulations.

South Korean girl group TWICE was created by JYP Entertainment. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu are the nine members of the group. TWICE made its stage premiere on October 20, 2015, with the extended play The Story Begins. The group was founded as part of the television programme Sixteen.

TWICE’s Leader Jihyo Tests Positive for COVID-19

The official statement released by JYP Entertainment stated, "This is JYP Entertainment. We are sad to inform you that TWICE member Jihyo tested positive for COVID-19 antigen testing on August 24. Jihyo tested positive for self-diagnosis kit at 10:30 AM and is currently quarantined, following the guidelines from the health department after testing positive for COVID-19 antigen testing."

"We apologize for causing concerns among TWICE’s fans and related people. We will prioritize our artist’s health and put our best effort into her quick and healthy recovery. Thank you," the statement further read.

‘Between 1&2’, the group's 11th mini album will mark TWICE’s first domestic comeback of 2022 and is slated for release on August 26. It will include seven songs, including the title track ‘Talk That Talk’ which will also get a music video release as the album drops. The group even released previews of each track on the mini-album, earlier this week.

Image: Twitter/@EGIRLJIHY0