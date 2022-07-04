TWICE Member Nayeon Becomes First K-Pop Soloist To Enter The Top 10 Of Billboard 200 List

South Korean girl group TWICE's member Nayeon recently made headlines after she made her solo debut titled IM NAYEON, which has already begun breaking records. As per a report by Forbes, the track has entered the top 10 list of the Billboard 200, making Nayeon the first K-Pop artist to receive this honour. The 26-year-old also became the first member of the hit girl group to release her solo venture.

TWICE member Nayeon makes history on Billboard 200 list

Nayeon' hit track IM NAYEON has been ranked number seven in the latest edition of the Billboard 200 list. This makes the artist the first K-pop solo star to reach such heights on the Billboard list. Nayeon is known for her strong vocals and TWICE Charts broke the exciting news on social media and wrote, "IM NAYEON (@JYPETWICE) becomes the first Korean soloist in HISTORY to have a top 10 album on the Billboard 200 in the US." Nayeon also performed at several shows to promote her venture, which marked the first time she took the stage without the TWICE members, who supported her throughout.

IM NAYEON (@JYPETWICE) becomes the first Korean soloist in HISTORY to have a top 10 album on the Billboard 200 in the US. pic.twitter.com/2zcenNqk7J — TWICE Charts (@TWICE_Charts) July 3, 2022

Several fans and followers took to the comments section and congratulated the artist on her achievement and wrote, "This is huge." They sent their best wishes to her and mentioned she deserved it. They expressed how happy they were for her as they celebrated her success. They called her a 'queen' as she became the first K-Pop star to receive such an honour.

DESERVEEEE — kaz | NOLO OUT NOW! 🎈 (@inyluck) July 3, 2022

As she should — freya (@yeriluves) July 3, 2022

Happy for you Nayeon 🥹 — ↔️🃏🏝⟬⟭⁷ (@JIMINistrending) July 3, 2022

Queen 🥳🥳 — jony streaming Im Nayeon pop🎈 (@TwOnce09) July 4, 2022

TWICE's member Nayeon's hit solo track came about seven years after the group's debut. The artist released a music video full of colour and fans immediately fell in love with it. The exuberant setup of the video was hailed by several fans, who loved the upbeat tracks. The EP titled IM NAEYEON includes seven songs: POP!, Love Countdown featuring Wonstein, Candyfloss, All of Nothing, No Problem featuring Stray Kids member Felix, Happy Birthday To You and Sunset. Fans were over the moon with the release and took to Twitter to hail Nayeon for her work. They called it a 'masterpiece' and praised her wonderful vocals.

