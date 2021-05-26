TWICE To Debut Title Track For Upcoming Album 'Taste Of Love' On The Ellen Show

The K-pop band TWICE, is all set to take the world by storm with their latest song. According to JYP Entertainment, TWICE is scheduled to guest star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show next month on June 9. The title track for their latest album, Taste of Love, and its accompanying music video are scheduled to be released on the very same day.

K-POP all-girl band, Twice, is known for their pop songs like TT, Heart Shaker, Yes or Yes, and Dance The Night Away. TWICE's memebers include Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyong, and Tzuyu. The nine-member girl group has been quite active in releasing music in the form of mini-albums and studio albums since their debut in 2015. The group's last release was their second Korean studio album "Eyes Wide Open" which featured the hit track I Can't Stop Me.

TWICE's new album, "Taste of Love", will be out on June 11, 2021 at midnight EST. Meanwhile, TWICE released their official 'Tasting List' to give fans a taste of what to expect of their album. The first album trailer tracklist will release on May 31, followed by Teaser photos, Enhanced Album: Pre, Music Video teaser, a sneak-peek of the album, the official music video, and finally, the full album release.

More about TWICE's 'Taste of Love' album

News of TWICE on The Ellen Degeneres Show has blown up the internet, especially since the band will be opening the first stage for their title track with the show. The band's Instagram handle has been updating fans with news related to the album recently. A few days ago, TWICE released a few concept photos for their new album.

The band released three different images, titled "Taste", "Fallen" and "In Love". The concept photo for Taste, showed the girls enjoying the warm climate with refreshing looks in shades like blue and white. They can also be seen sitting on or around a blue convertible.

The concept art for "Fallen" is much more colourful with the girls all wearing some kind of print and posing for the camera. All of them can also be seen wearing a version of gladiator shoes. The concept art for "In Love" is even more eye-catching with the addition of glitter in the photo. The girls can also be seen wearing more classic every-girl clothing rather than, glamourous.

Image - Twice's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.