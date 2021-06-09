Last Updated:

TWICE's Latest Album Song Co-written By Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall; Fans Enthralled

Jade Thirlwall has co-written one of the songs for TWICE's latest album Taste of Love. She took to Twitter to confirm the news. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
twice

Image: TWICE and Jade Thirlwall's Instagram


Korean girl band TWICE is gearing up for the release of their upcoming mini-album Taste Of Love. This is the 10th mini-album of the band and their fans cannot wait for its release. But what has taken social media by storm is Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall’s contribution to TWICE’s album. Jade has co-written a song titled First Time for TWICE and fans cannot keep calm over the news. 

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix writes a song for Twice's new album

The news gained momentum when hawk-eyed fans noted that Little Mix’s Twitter account had liked a tweet about TWICE’s new album Taste Of Love that mentioned her as a co-writer. Neither Jade nor TWICE made an official comment about it. But finally last month, Jade announced that she had written the song First Time a few years ago. She also went on to write that she is happy that the song made its cut in TWICE’s new album. Her tweet read, “I wrote FIRST TIME a few years ago with @redtrianglepro (S/O to Frances too!)SparklesThe song is so special to me so I held onto it for the right moment, so this bop could fully GET it’s moment Raising hands I’m so excited and honoured that @JYPETWICE  have cut it for their new album.”

As soon as the tweet was shared, fans went berserk over it. One of them wrote that they cannot wait to hear this ‘masterpiece’ while another wrote that they need a full collaboration between the two. One of Little Mix’s ardent fans also went on to comment that since the song was written by Jade, they know it is going to be a ‘smashing hit’. Check out their tweets and reactions below. 

READ | TWICE's Chaeyoung's 22nd birthday: Take a quiz to see how well you know the K-pop star

Taste of Love's songs

This upcoming album comprises six tracks namely Alcohol-Free, First Time, Scandal, Conversation, Baby Blue Love and SOS. The physical edition will also include the English Version of their song Cry For Me. The first song, Alcohol-Free has been released on June 9, 2021, and has already garnered over 2 million views within two hours of its release. The track features TWICE’s members expressing what it feels like to fall in love. They croon about getting drunk in love when they haven’t even had a drink. The music video is very colourful and pleasant to watch. 

READ | TWICE announces comeback with 10th mini-album 'Taste of Love', reveals two release dates

Image: TWICE and JADE THIRLWALL'S INSTAGRAM

READ | TWICE to debut title track for upcoming album 'Taste Of Love' on The Ellen Show
READ | TWICE’s 'Taste of Love' teaser video adds blazing effect to summer with delicious twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT