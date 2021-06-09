TWICE's Latest Album Song Co-written By Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall; Fans Enthralled

Korean girl band TWICE is gearing up for the release of their upcoming mini-album Taste Of Love. This is the 10th mini-album of the band and their fans cannot wait for its release. But what has taken social media by storm is Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall’s contribution to TWICE’s album. Jade has co-written a song titled First Time for TWICE and fans cannot keep calm over the news.

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix writes a song for Twice's new album

The news gained momentum when hawk-eyed fans noted that Little Mix’s Twitter account had liked a tweet about TWICE’s new album Taste Of Love that mentioned her as a co-writer. Neither Jade nor TWICE made an official comment about it. But finally last month, Jade announced that she had written the song First Time a few years ago. She also went on to write that she is happy that the song made its cut in TWICE’s new album. Her tweet read, “I wrote FIRST TIME a few years ago with @redtrianglepro (S/O to Frances too!)SparklesThe song is so special to me so I held onto it for the right moment, so this bop could fully GET it’s moment Raising hands I’m so excited and honoured that @JYPETWICE have cut it for their new album.”

I wrote FIRST TIME a few years ago with @redtrianglepro (S/O to Frances too!)✨The song is so special to me so I held onto it for the right moment, so this bop could fully GET it’s moment 🙌🏽 I’m so excited and honoured that @JYPETWICE have cut it for their new album 😭🥰💖 Jade x https://t.co/QEXKdcqEUd — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 30, 2021

[INFO] @LittleMix has liked a tweet on info from @JYPETWICE’s upcoming mini album ‘Taste of Love’. One of their members, Jade Thirlwall, is credited as a writer / composer for their rumoured song ‘First Time’ along with Jihyo!



Are you excited for the collab?#TWICE #트와이스 pic.twitter.com/RnlHgYrdzk — TWICE News & Facts (@twiceNF) May 5, 2021

As soon as the tweet was shared, fans went berserk over it. One of them wrote that they cannot wait to hear this ‘masterpiece’ while another wrote that they need a full collaboration between the two. One of Little Mix’s ardent fans also went on to comment that since the song was written by Jade, they know it is going to be a ‘smashing hit’. Check out their tweets and reactions below.

Thank you very much, but we would like to get it in a full collab 👑@LittleMix x @JYPETWICE 🙏 @jypnation pic.twitter.com/TTlH939I6O — Twiceonce_light (@LightTwiceonce) May 30, 2021

im so proud of you, i cant wait to hear this masterpiece 💗❤pic.twitter.com/dG9wIpUvYZ — fresas con crema🍹 (@touchbehavior) May 30, 2021

Thank you Jade! I know this song is a bop ❤ I hope you guys will collab with TWICE soon!! Can't wait to here thiss song ❤✨



TASTE OF LOVE IS COMING#TasteOfLove_Tracklist#TasteOfLove_AlbumTrailer#TWICE #트와이스 @JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/BcyD0E9o6M — ellie 🍹 | ALCOHOL FREE (@itsmesanashy) May 31, 2021

Thank you for giving your song to Twice! We can't wait to hear that song too.💖



TASTE OF LOVE IS COMING

TWICE IS COMING#TasteOfLove_Tracklist#TasteOfLove_AlbumTrailer#TWICE #트와이스 @JYPETWICEpic.twitter.com/ILkyfvMx3z — beaniesavely❤️Twice💜Sana (@beaniesavely) May 31, 2021

This would surely be a bop i hope @LittleMix and @JYPETWICE would collab soon^^



Just all these heavenly vocals together would be such a bop



Live vocals#TWICE #트와이스 #トゥワイス pic.twitter.com/U8lZVN4Jpy — 📌 TWICE LIVE VOCALS, STAGE PRESENCE,CHOREO (@Twicedef_supp) May 31, 2021

since you co-composed it I know it’s going to be a smash hit pic.twitter.com/jwRBGIGCZx — imen last’s piece 𓂆♡ (@ahgamixers) May 30, 2021

Taste of Love's songs

This upcoming album comprises six tracks namely Alcohol-Free, First Time, Scandal, Conversation, Baby Blue Love and SOS. The physical edition will also include the English Version of their song Cry For Me. The first song, Alcohol-Free has been released on June 9, 2021, and has already garnered over 2 million views within two hours of its release. The track features TWICE’s members expressing what it feels like to fall in love. They croon about getting drunk in love when they haven’t even had a drink. The music video is very colourful and pleasant to watch.

Image: TWICE and JADE THIRLWALL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.