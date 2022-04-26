TWICE's Sana Isolated In Japan After Testing COVID Positive; Other Members Test Negative

Dubbed the National Girl Group, TWICE recently delivered a grand concert at Tokyo Dome, during the Japan leg of their fourth world tour. While returning to South Korea, a member of the band, Sana tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the singer to stay there while the rest of the eight members returned to South Korea.

TWICE, who debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment, has chart-topping songs like Cheer Up, The Feels, TT and more to their names. The agency issued a statement to share an update on the singer's health and the rest of the members.

TWICE's Sana tests COVID-19 positive

As per Soompi, JYP Entertainment issued a statement on April 26 announcing that the Japanese singer Sana has tested positive during the mandatory COVID-19 test before departing the country. During the PCR testing, all the other eight members--Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu--tested negative for the virus while the 25-year-old singer came out positive.

Following her diagnosis, Sana was compelled to stay behind and self-isolate until she recovers. The statement began with, ''We are sorry to inform you that TWICE member Sana has tested positive for COVID-19 today (April 26th) after PCR testing for departure. Sana arrived in Japan on April 16th (Saturday) and was released from quarantine on April 20th (Wednesday), testing negative for two PCR testings.''

The agency also informed that all the members underwent regular testing during their historic three-day concert at Tokyo Dome, Japan. ''Sana has received her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently quarantined and recuperating, following the disease control guidelines. Other 8 members have tested negative and departed Japan,'' the statement continued.

Fans send love and support to Sana

After JYP Entertainment's statement, fans took to social media to send the young singer love and support and wish for her speedy recovery. Many also expressed concern for Sana's health. One fan tweeted, ''Sana has tested positive from COVID-19. Get well soon, Sana. Please take all the rest that you need, hoping for your fast recovery'' while another wrote, ''Get well soon, Sana! We are hoping and praying for your fast recovery Take a good rest and we'll wait for you.''

Our Sana tested positive for covid 😭 first Twice member to ever test positive, luckily was after the concerts. She had to stay in Japan for quarantine, the others members are back in sk. GET WELL SOON SANA WE LOVE YOU!!!! 🥺💗💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/6U1jTAG8af — Mariel DLS ミ☆🍭🍓 (@Maihadls) April 26, 2022

Oh ..get well soon Sana...



Wishing you speedy recovery 🙇🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TYlYkyXmjX — Surfers_Silver (@Surfer_Silver92) April 26, 2022

