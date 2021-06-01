TWICE’s 'Taste Of Love' Teaser Video Adds Blazing Effect To Summer With Delicious Twist

On Sunday, May 30, K-pop girl band TWICE officially dropped the teaser of their upcoming mini-album titled, Taste of Love. Slated for a release on June 11 and 19, the all-girl band can be seen enjoying the warm summer vibe on an exotic island. The 55-second teaser clip gives an intimate glance at the central theme of their mini-album.

TWICE’s Taste of Love teaser review:

Taste of Love teaser features all TWICE bandmates in vivid classy, colourful and chic ensembles, expressing different emotions against the picturesque backdrop of sunrise and sunsets. All the members unleash their sassiness as the teaser moves from one still to another. The bandmates one-by-one take the centre focus of the cameras as they ask complex questions surrounding love.

Just as the title suggests, the teaser showcases delicious summer drinks and juicy fruits that add a blazing flavour to their upcoming album. Along with mouth-watering delicacies, their goofy nature and splendid scenic views accentuate the mood of the song. While one member asks “what is love?”, other answers it is “like a drink made of honey that makes everything bright and sunny.” This indicates that the lyrics of the songs in the new album is deeply inspired by summery elements.

The music videos of the tracks featuring in the album will also contain brand new dance routines of the band. The teaser has aptly given an intricate look at it. In totality, the Taste of Love teaser leaves fans wanting to explore more about what the album has in store for them. The colour pops used in the video enhances the gleeful aura that the trailer brings and also adds a hint of peppiness to it. Check out the recently released Taste of Love teaser below:

The management company of the girl group, JYP Entertainment first confirmed the news of TWICE’s album back in the month of April. The upcoming album marks the band’s first comeback featuring all its group members. For the unversed, member Jeongyeen took a brief hiatus from singing after the release of TWICE’s album titled, Eyes Wide Open in October 2020.

(Image: Still from TWICE’s Taste of Love teaser)

