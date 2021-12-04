TXT Lands A Spot On Rolling Stone’s '50 Best Albums Of 2021'; Only Korean Artist In List

While BTS has been creating a storm across the globe with performances, awards and nominations, other Korean artists are not behind. Another band, Tomorrow X Together, has been rising up the global popularity chart over the past couple of years. The latest feat for the group was a mention by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best works this year.

TXT was the only Korean artist to be mentioned in Rolling Stone's 'The 50 Best Albums of 202' list. The band's album The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, which released earlier this year, was the recipient of the honour. The band's songs like Magic, Anti-Romantic earned praises in the list.

Tomorrow X Together's album The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape was listed as No 46 in the Rolling Stone list. The magazine wrote that the band had 'elevated their sound and image' this year with their album, which was a repackaged version of their album Chaos Chapter: Freeze, also released earlier this year. They also mentioned that the band had recorded their first English song, titled Magic, in this album.

They termed the song Anti-Romantic, as a highlight of the album, and even termed it as 'Tik-Tok viral.' The magazine added that the song displayed their 'impressive vocal and emotional range.'

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, was No 1 on the list while Adele's 30, Lis Nas X's Montero were the top names in the top-10 of the list.

TXT, which is made of five singers Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, had come up with its The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, which was their third studio album, on May 31 this year.

The repackaged version of the album, titled The Chaos Chapter: Fight of Escape, consisted of three new tracks. The repackaged version was released on August 17.

The album consisted of 11 tracks in all. Loser=Lover, MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) and an Emocore remix of 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) were the additions to the album. MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) was dedicated to the band's fans, collectively known as "MOA".