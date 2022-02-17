Last Updated:

TXT Member Yeonjun Tests COVID Positive, Other Band Members Test Negative

BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official statement announcing the health status of the South Korean boyband TOMORROR X TOGETHER member Yeonjun.

TXT

TXT's Yeonjun tests COVID-19 positive

They also informed that other TXT members are not showcasing any extraordinary symptoms as of now and have tested negative with the self-tests taken on Thursday. Yeonjun is said to have preemptively isolated himself and has taken both the vaccination doses. 

The statement by BIGHIT MUSIC reads as:

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member YEONJUN.

YEONJUN had felt unwell including having a headache on Saturday the 12th and took the PCR test after visiting the hospital of which came back negative. Since then, he went into preemptive quarantine away from the other members. He later started to present other mild symptoms such as a mild fever and sore throat, and took another PCR test on Wednesday the 16th, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning.

YEONJUN completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.

None of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members other than YEONJUN are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the self-tests they took today.

The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid YEONJUN in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

