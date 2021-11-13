TXT Sets Night Alight With Cover Of BTS' 'Dynamite' On Japan's Show 'Music Blood'

The South Korean boy band TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOMORROW, is going places with its popularity in the world. The band, which was formed by Big Hit Music in 2019, has millions of followers and fans across the world. After releasing hit tracks in Korean and English, the K-pop band recently unveiled their first Japanese extended play Chaotic Wonderland. To promote their new venture, the band appeared on the Japanese TV show Music Blood and surprised their fans by performing BTS' hit Dynamite.

TXT made a guest appearance on the Japanese's NTV music show Music Blood. The show not only saw TXT promote their new EP, but also their version of BTS' chartbuster Dynamite. The band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai donned matching outfits including a white shirt underneath a black coat and bell bottoms. They not only sang the song but also danced much like BTS itself. Here is TXT's Dynamite cover.

Netizens' react to TXT's Dynamite cover

TXT took the internet by storm as they performed Dynamite on Music Blood and shared the video on their official YouTube channel. Soon after their performance, the social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from netizens. A K-pop fan highlighted how the five-member band covered a song sung by seven members. The user praised the band and wrote, "omggg txt did so good covering dynamite!!!! they used to cover songs that were sung by a 5-member grp but this time they covered a song sang by 7 ppl, & it gave something new! they're no longer singing a particular person’s part, they did it so randomly! & that made it so perfect!" Another user shared a snippet from TXT's performance and quipped, "txt covering to dynamite will definitely go down in history!!" TXT was not only praised by their fans but BTS' fan ARMY too. A user shared how BTS ARMY praised the five-member band and wrote, "armys complimenting txt for covering dynamite and how txt is the only bg that can cover bts songs perfectly." Another one wrote, "TXT ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS FOR THEIR DYNAMITE COVER OMFG THEY DID SO WELLL ??????????"

omggg txt did so good covering dynamite!!!! they used to cover songs that were sung by a 5-member grp but this time they covered a song sang by 7 ppl, & it gave something new! theyre no longer singing a particular person’s part, they did it so randomly! & that made it so perfect! — joe 💛 | TXT (@joe_txtmoa) November 12, 2021

txt covering to dynamite will definitely go down in history!! pic.twitter.com/ypViB7uIew — btxt pic bot¹² (@BTXTPR0D) November 12, 2021

armys complimenting txt for covering dynamite and how txt is the only bg that can cover bts songs perfectly 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RPvQOPHTMs — jade (@ssoogyuism) November 13, 2021

TXT ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS FOR THEIR DYNAMITE COVER OMFG THEY DID SO WELLL ?????????? pic.twitter.com/BTmtsEx6sh — kimu 🐻🍓 (@lovabeom) November 12, 2021

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/@txt_bighit