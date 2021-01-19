TXT's First-ever Solo Conert To Yeonjun's Rap Song; Check Out The Quintet's Plans For 2021

The South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, teased their first-ever solo concert in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. In their interaction, TXT's members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai opened up about coping with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and shared their new year's resolutions and aspirations as well. The quintet also discussed their plans for 2021 during their conversation with the online portal.

TXT's Taehyun's mixtape to Yeonjun's rap song, check out their plans for 2021

Each member of the Golden Disc Award-winning South Korean boyband, TXT, spilt the beans about what they're looking forward to, in 2021. Speaking about his resolution for the new year, Soobin revealed that a personal resolution of his for 2021 is to practice the piano until he aces it. He also expressed his wish to perform in front of their MOAs soon and hear them cheer for them with his own ears.

Yeonjun continued the statement and shared that he would like for Tomorrow X Together to have a solo concert once things go back to normalcy. In addition to that, the rapper also expressed wanting to create and release his solo rap song in 2021. Band member Beomgyu agreed with Yeonjun and added saying his resolution for the new year is to meet their fans more often. The 19-year-old also cannot wait for the on-going Coronavirus pandemic to end, so that TXT can go back to spending time with the people they love and go on a trip together.

Meanwhile, Taehyun is all set to release his mixtape soon. During his interaction with the portal, Taehyun said that he wants to continue working hard on his music as well as learn how to cook in this year. Last but not the least, HueningKai spoke about the importance of everyone's health and said that to be safe is his number one priority currently. He also put forth his wish to soon perform at TXT's own offline concert as soon as things get better, in terms of the on-going pandemic. For the unversed, the boy band had marked their debut in 2019 with 'The Dream Chapter: Magic' album.

