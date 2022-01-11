Last Updated:

TXT's Huening Kai Takes On The 'WA DA DA' Challenge With Sister Kep1er's Bahiyyih; Watch

Touted as one of the biggest fourth-generation K-pop bands, TXT member Huening Kai took on the viral WA DA DA with his younger sister Bahiyyih.

Image: Twitter/@BHY_Charmander8/txtgenleaders/hueningpictures


Touted as one of the biggest bands in the fourth generation of K-pop, TXT member Huening Kai showed some love and support to his younger sister Bahiyyih who is a member of the girl group Kep1er. The young singer collaborated with his younger sister to take on the viral dance challenge called WA DA DA. The song marks the debut of the band Kep1er consisting of members Kim Chae-hyun, Choi Yu-jin, Kim Da-yeon, Seo Young-eun, Kang Ye-seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto and Shen Xiaoting. 

TXT's Huening Kai with sister Bahiyyih

On January 11, the sibling duo shared the video of them dancing to the song WA DA DA. In the video, the Huening siblings wore warm clothes as they perfectly danced to the peppy beats of the new song. Huening Bahiyyih shared the video with the caption, ''With Huening kai sunbaenim'' as 'Sunbaenim' is used to refer to a person with more experience. 

Fans of TXT and Kep1er could not hold back their excitement as the siblings quickly landed on the trending topics list because of the video. Many fans found Bahiyyih's caption adorable while many complimented the siblings for their talent and successful ventures in K-pop. One fan wrote, ''HUENING KAI SUNBAENIM KILLED IT!!!! I NEED MORE HUENING SIBLINGS INTERACTIONS!'' while another fan wrote, ''kai sunbaenim' is trending here in the U.S right now! I feel like a proud mom Why they made me cry again at 6:00 A.M? Huening siblings deserve the whole world.''

More on TXT and Kep1er

On the work front, Kep1er's debut album FIRST IMPACT with the title track WA DA DA has taken the internet and music charts by storm as the band made history with their digital sales. As per a report from Soompi, the girl group managed to set a record of the highest first-day sales of any K-pop debut girl group album. The album went on to release a total of 206,569 copies in its first week of release. 

On the other hand, TXT is achieving new heights with their chart-topping albums and singles as they recently became the only Korean group on the list of 50 Best Albums Of 2021 by Rolling Stones. 

