U-KISS' Eli Announces His Divorce With Wife Ji Yeon In An Emotional Post

Ellison Kyoung-jae Kim, or more popularly known as U-KISS' Eli, has announced his separation with wife Ji Yeon six years after marriage. The rapper took to his Instagram handle and shared the news. The post simply consists of a black image and the divorce announcement was made through the caption. The actor/rapper’s post can be seen below:

While talking about his separation, the Korean-American musician spoke about how the current year has been a not-so-positive one for each and every one. And, while on that topic, the actor/rapper/musician shared the news of his divorce from his wife of six years. He also updated his fans on the whereabouts of his wife and son, Michael. The actor, who is currently residing in the United States, shared that his wife and son are currently living in Korea. Eli also expressed his grief regarding being unable to meet his son at the moment. But, he has promised his fans that he will reconnect with Michael as and when possible and try to be a 'father figure' to the best of his abilities. Eli even said that he wants nothing but happiness for Ji Yeon Soo and Michael. Eli's divorce announcement post was concluded by him expressing his gratitude to his fans for all the support they have given him over the years. In the endnotes, he also expressed his sadness regarding things ending in the manner that they have.

About Eli Kim and U-KISS:

Ellison Kyoung-jae Kim married Ji Yeon-soo in 2014. They soon became parents to a baby boy, Michael, in the year 2015. Two years later, in 2017, the couple held a wedding reception in order to make it official. Three years since that ceremony, the couple have decided to take separate paths.

Eli Kim used to rap for the now-disbanded boyband, U-KISS. The name of U-kiss members are Lee Kiseop, Shin Dong-ho, Alexander Lee Eusebio, Shin Soohyun, Kim, Kibum, Kevin Woo and Siyoon. The group was formed in 2008 and as of now, U-KISS members count stands at 3, namely Soohyun, Hoon and Jun.

