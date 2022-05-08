Last Updated:

U2 Supports Ukraine; Band Performs In Kyiv After Accepting Invite By President Zelenskyy

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered day 74 and several reports of damage to civil life, infrastructure and much more are still being reported.

Adelle Fernandes
U2

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered day 74 and several reports of damage to civil life, infrastructure and much more are still being reported. Several actors, musicians and other popular celebrities have stood in solidarity with those impacted by the war and sent them their prayers during this tough time. Popular rock band U2 was recently invited to perform in Ukraine's Kyiv by the country's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing Russian invasion and pictures and clips from their performance have been making the rounds online.

U2 performs at Kyiv metro station

Bono and The Edge from the famous band performed at Kyiv metro station as they showed their solidarity with the country impacted by the Russian invasion. The crooned numbers include With Or Without You, Sunday Bloody Sunday, Desire and others to those gathered there. U2 took to its social media account to inform its fans and followers what they were in Kyiv for and mentioned they were performing as a 'show of solidarity' after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They wrote, "President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do. - Bono and The Edge."

 

Several fans and followers took to Twitter to share glimpses from the U2 performance in Kyiv and hailed them for their work. According to netizens, the duo was joined by Ukrainian singer Taras Topolia, who crooned a different version of Stand By Me as he sang Stand By Ukraine. The duo called Kyiv a 'great city' as they began their set in the metro station for a small group of people, who enjoyed and appreciated the band's efforts.

Watch the video here:

According to reports by Rolling Stone, during the set, Bono was heard telling the audience, "The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom, We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon." In the most recent development about the war, all the G7 countries including Italy, Japan, the UK, Canada, France, Germany and the USA are set to hold a virtual meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 8, 2022, with regard to the current situation of the war and more.

Image: Twitter/@AndyVermaut, AP

