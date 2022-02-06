Udit Narayan Calls Lata Mangeshkar 'Kohinoor Heera' As He Pays Tribute To Late Singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, earlier on Sunday, February 6. The Bharat Ratna awardee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia over the past three weeks.

As India mourns the demise of the 92-year-old veteran singer, several celebrities from the music industry expressed their grief. Joining the list is singer Udit Narayan, who recently opened up on Lata Mangeshkar's demise and called the late singer 'Kohinoor Heera'.

Udit Narayan expresses his grief on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Udit Narayan in an interview with Republic World, opened up about Lata Mangeshkar's death. When asked how he would like to remember her, he said, "What can I say about lata Ji. She is like Saraswati God. I feel lucky to get an opportunity to sing with lata Ji, and she always gave me her love and blessings."

He also recollected some of their blockbuster films together including Darr Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer Zara, Lagaan. He further referred to her as a 'Kohinoor Hira'. In the end, he concluded by saying, "feeling very bad".

More about the late singer

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. She comes from a family of gifted musicians and singers and she has sung for more than 1,000 films in as many as 36 languages. Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi' has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others. She was the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades.

IMAGE: ANI/INSTAGRAM/@UDITNARAYANMUSIC