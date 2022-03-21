In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian punk band Beton has sung "Kyiv Calling," which is a rendition of the iconic band's The Clash's song "London Calling." They covered the song in a studio in the western city of Lviv. On Instagram, Beton stated that the cover was created to raise finances to support their country around the world with the help of punk rock. The Free Ukraine Resistance Movement (FURM) asked them to produce the song, which they completed in three days, as per the reports of CNN. In the video of the song, clips of destruction caused in the war has been featured.

The band includes an architect, an orthopaedist, and a businessman. The Clash has agreed to contribute all revenues to FURM's communications department. The lead singer Andriy Zholob stated that many Ukrainian musicians are now on battlefields or in territorial defence, adding that they have traded guitars to firearms, according to Sky News. He further stated that they believe this song conveys the spirit of Ukrainians and their opposition to Russian aggression.

Zholob also stated that The Clash was one of their influences when they fell in love with punk rock and music in general. He further said that there is no pretentiousness in the music and that they had something to say and expressed their views. He continued by stating that they are thrilled to be able to transform this famous song "London Calling" into their own with new meaning and life.

Lyrics calls for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a no-fly zone

Beton's lyrics of the song calls for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a no-fly zone over the country. The lyrics say, "Kyiv calling to the NATO zone, forget it, brother, we can't go it alone, Kyiv calling, see we ain't got the planes, so clear our skies, stop the rockets of pain." The lyrics also blamed Russia, stating whatever Moscow said none of it was true. They mentioned the Cold war divide between eastern and western Europe. They also stated in the song that they are already home and told Russia to go back. The song concluded with, "The iron age is coming, the curtains coming down Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin. A nuclear error and I have real fear."

Image: AP/ Unsplash