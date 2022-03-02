As tensions continue between Kremlin and Kyiv for the seventh consecutive day, Russian troops ramped up their attack on civilians of its neighbouring nation by targeting residential buildings and striking upon Police establishment in Kharkiv. Amidst unfolding chaos, Russia recently claimed to have gained complete control over Ukraine's Kherson while street fighting incidents were reported in the Kharkiv region. Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network depicts civilians stepping up amidst the dire situation and joining armed forces to defend their nation by taking to the streets. Notably, Ukraine President Zelenskyy was all praise for the nationals who volunteered for the battle to protest the interests of their nation.

Ukrainian musician trades his microphone for weapons to fight in the war against Russia

Amidst the crisis and subsequent chaos, a Ukrainian musician has decided to trade his microphone in a bid to aid his country in its greatest battle ever. The musician, named Andriy Khlyvnyuk was recently seen in viral social media images wearing military attire. He could be seen bearing a weapon instead of a guitar. While speaking with the Euronews, Khlyvnyuk said, "Musicians are peacemakers, now it's not time for playing the guitars. It's time to take the rifles. They bombed us." He further revealed that he left his children with their grandmother.

Viral video - Ukrainian singer "Andriy Khlyvnyuk" joins Defense Unit in #Kyiv.



In the video, he appears to be carrying a plum AKS-74 rifle with tape-wrapped stock.

Utilizing his mettle to motivate people amid the crisis, images featuring the singer went viral on social media wherein he can be seen performing outside a church. The picture features Andriy in military attire, a New York Yankees cap with a rifle over his shoulder. While speaking to Rolling Stone regarding his decision to join the army, he asserted, "Ukraine is well-equipped to handle any push from Russian troops".

Andriy Khlyvnyuk - wokalista rockowy

Lesya Vorotnyk - Balerina Opery Narodowej

Olexandr Usyk - boks

Serhij Stachowski - tenis

Ołeh Łużny - piłkarz

Stanisław Horuna - karate

Dmytro Pidruczny - biathlon

Wasyl Łomaczenko - boks



artyści, sportowcy, wszyscy walczą za 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/096wDooIPz — Iwona Krzystyniak (@IKrzystyniak) March 1, 2022

He continued, "We do not need anything. It's them who need us. Both the West and Ukraine declare adherence to the same principles: equal rights for all, rule of law, right to choose, human rights above all, not the animal rule of the strongest, but morality and intellect. They need us as the shield to protect it all."

The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed to March 3, 2022, as the Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations. As many Indian students are stranded in Russia, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both the leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck.

