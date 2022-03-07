Ukrainian Singer Eugene Hütz Urges Fans To Support Country; 'help Us To Win This Battle'

Popular Ukrainian musician Eugene Hütz took to his social media account in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and urged his fans and followers to lend their support to his country. He asked netizens to attend his fundraiser show, through which he wishes to gain enough support to help those impacted by the war. He asked people to gather in large numbers and also gave them an alternative way of donating if they could not make it.

The singer and frontman of the band Gogol Bordello began by writing, "Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians" as he penned down an elaborate note to urge his fans and followers to support the war-hit country. He asked them to rally to protect Ukrainians' 'choice of freedom and democracy' and to help them win the ongoing war. He mentioned that any amount of support would make a difference and wished to 'end this catastrophe immidiately'. The singer wrote-

"Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians! We are an ancient independent nation distinctly and forever different from this criminally insane neighbour. The proof you all see now in the fierce mind-blowing battle that the world is witnessing, a battle of Ukrainian people’s choice of freedom and democracy against the psychotic totalitarian regime next door. Please help us to win this battle, help us to end this catastrophe immediately and bring the intruder to justice. Please stand with Ukraine in the battle for its democracy and freedom. Please Donate and Fundraise with us. Ukraine needs all of you. All your support counts."

The musician often shared posts and information about Ukraine and recently shared the news about a newly married Ukrainian couple, who has been fighting the Russian invasion as part of their honeymoon. Several fans and followers of the celebrity took to the comments section and hailed the young couple for their work. The ongoing war has now entered its 12th day after it began on February 24, 2022. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 1.7 million people have left Ukraine since the war began.

