‘Unidentified With Demi Lovato’ Trailer: Here’s Why Singer Is In Search Of UFOs

The most recent trailer of Unidentified with Demi Lovato was released by Peacock Television Network on YouTube. The trailer features Lovato’s experience with UFOs and the hunt for the truth behind them. The four-part docuseries will also feature the Heart Attack singer’s sister Dallas, and best friend, Matthew.

Demi Lovato is on the lookout for UFOs in the recent trailer of Unidentified with Demi Lovato

The trailer begins with Lovato talking about their ‘crazy experience’ during a trip to Joshua Tree, where they saw a bright light moving in the sky. The goal of the docuseries is to understand what really happened that night. Lovato introduces herself in the trailer as a ‘singer, activist and UFO experiencer’. The series will premiere on September 30.

The series will follow Demi and a group of people including consultants and experts on the subject as they try to uncover the truth behind UFOs. In the trailer, Demi says, “What if extraterrestrials aren't travelling light years to visit us? What if they’re already here waiting for us to reach out?”

Watch the official Unidentified with Demi Lovato trailer here

The singer was in the news last month after her dog, Bella passed away. They reshared their sister’s post for the late dog and wrote, “RIP beautiful Girl.” Dallas Lovato wrote about the first time the Lovato family met Bella and how they fell in love with the dog. She wrote in her caption, “Bella girl, you have no idea the impact you’ve had on ALL of our lives. When we went to meet you, you picked up my mom‘s keys that were twice your size, walked to the door, turned around, and looked at us like you were ready to go home. And at that moment we fell in love with you as you fell in love with us. You picked us to be your family. And from that day on we were never the same.” She also mentioned what the family learned from Bella as she wrote, “Every day you taught us that loving each other is the most important thing in this world.” Finally, speaking about the pet’s death she penned down, “I think God knew your heart was just a little too big for this world.”

