Union Min Anurag Thakur Congratulates Musician Ricky Kej For His Third Grammy Award

As musician Ricky Kej won his third Grammy Award on February 6 for the album ‘Divine Tides’ with rock legend Stewart Copeland, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur congratulated the legend.

“Thrilled to hear that you have won your 3rd GRAMMY - Congratulations on becoming the only living Indian with a hat trick! Your music captivated audiences during India @ 75th Cannes last year & your work spreads the message of living in harmony with our environment,” he tweeted.

The past wins

Kej in 2015 won a Grammy for ‘Winds of Samsara’ under the Best New Age Album category. In 2022, the star won in the same category as Divine Tides.

Nine songs and eight music videos make up Divine Tides. The music videos include scenes of natural beauty from throughout the world, while the music combines melodies and rhythms against a background of ambient soundscapes.

Kej dedicates award to India

He announced his third Grammy triumph on Twitter and dedicated the award to India.

“Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, I am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India,” he tweeted.

Ricky Kej is renowned for producing a wide range of works. His songs frequently have topics based on nature and environmental awareness. He has given performances in more than 30 nations and was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR.

Kej speaks to Republic TV says “important to be true”

Ricky Kej, Grammy award-winning music composer, in an interview with Republic TV ahead of the Grammy awards on January 26 had opened up about the importance of being “true to one's self and art and not blindly copying what goes in the west or what's popular. The 41-year-old composer from Bengaluru said the best way to gain international recognition is to stay close to one's roots.”