Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To Visit Lata Mangeshkar At Hospital Today

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will pay a visit to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, informed the Minister's office. As stated by the office, Gadkari will be visiting the hospital at 9 AM to meet the singer. This came at a time when several ministers and famous personalities have been lining up to visit the iconic singer after her health deteriorated on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid a visit to the singer and further extended his best wishes for her speedy recovery. Also, he conveyed PM Modi's message and wish to her family for her fast recovery. Apart from that, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leader Supriya Sule also were the ones to meet the veteran singer at the Breach Candy hospital on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor along with her mother also rushed to the hospital to meet the singer.

Earlier in the evening, Mangeshkar's younger sister, singer Asha Bhosle was also among the ones who rushed to meet her at the hospital and later told media that her condition is stable as informed by the doctor. Following a deterioration in her health, many of her relatives have started visiting the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar's health update

Lata Mangeshkar is currently undergoing aggressive therapy and has now been put again on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday, informed Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating the megastar at the hospital. Earlier on January 8, she was admitted to the hospital after diagnosing with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Later after recovering from these, she was moved to the ventilator as an improvement was witnessed in her health but she was kept under medical observation in ICU.

Image: PTI