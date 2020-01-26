UNMISSABLE: Adnan Sami Sets Feet Tapping With His Popular Song 'Lift Kara De'

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the list of recipients of the honorable Padma Awards earlier on Saturday. Indian singer Adnan Sami has been conferred with the high honour of the Padma Shri award for his services in the field of Art. As a guest in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day, Sami spoke about his exhilarant state on hearing the news of the award.

The singer spoke about his stance on the backlash that he has faced from several members of the Opposition owing to his former status as a Pakistani citizen. He said that he would rather focus on entertaining and spreading love through his music and ended the exclusive interview on a foot-tapping note. Adnan Sami joyously crooned a few lines from his popular single Lift Kara De which had been a sensation in the early 2000s.

On that related note, Adnan Sami also gave a musical response to his critics by singing lines from another one of his popular songs, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao as he addressed to them directly. Sami sang, "Kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi to kareeb aao.. Kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi toh kareeb aao.. Jo nahin kaha hai kabhi toh samajh bhi jaao -- Because, Dear Trolls -- Hum bhi toh hai tumhaare deewane ho deewane".

#LIVE on #ProudToBeIndian | Tune in to watch Padma Shri-awardee Adnan Sami's musical response to his critics, as he speaks to Arnab on the special #RepublicDay broadcast, on air, here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/CafLOpdAug — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2020

