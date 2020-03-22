UNMISSABLE: Arnab Completes Adnan Sami's 'Lift Kara De' With Custom Janta Curfew Lyrics

The Janta Curfew has received a massive response from the people of India on Sunday. Amidst the curfew, Bollywood singer & composer Adnan Sami joined our editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, on Republic TV and spoke about the need for collective responsibility from the citizens at such testing times amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Adnan also discussed the repercussions of neglect in cases as grave as the current pandemic scare across the country. He also sang his popular song 'Lift Kara De' while Arnab gave a COVID-19 twist to the hit song and joined him in lifting the nation's mood during the 'Janta Curfew'.

Adnan Sami hailed PM Modi's idea of Janta Curfew and said that it was a great initiative taken to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

