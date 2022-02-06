'Unthinkable Of World Without Lata Didi': Anuradha Paudwal Tells Republic As She Mourns

Indian playback singer Anuradha Paudwal has called the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar an "unmatchable loss" for the nation and added that she set the benchmark for good singing that will be remembered for generations. On February 6, Sunday, the 92-year-old veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath at around 8:12 am at Breach Candy Hospital. According to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, the veteran died due to multi-organ failure.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network over the phone, Paudwal said Lata Didi was not only the public figure that had been singing for nearly five decades but "she was an inspiration that has the potential to inspire generations".

"She was a great patriot and through her melodious voices, she will be connected with our emotions. She was a part of our life. It was not just like she was a public figure but, she was beyond that. She was there just everywhere. Even though she was not singing for a long time, she was always there in our life," said Paudwal.

"You can't even think of life and the world without Lata Mangeshkar. It is just unthinkable. We are blessed of being born in the era of Lata Mangeshkar," added the singer.

When asked how the generation would remember the Bharat Ratna recipient, the singer said:

"Her voice will be remembered from generation to generation. She set the benchmark for good signing. She was an "institution" and will always be an institution "even after her death".

"Anyone who wants to learn music, they have to follow the paths of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. She was a model of perfection," Paudwal told Republic Media Network on Sunday.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar was widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers. She was also called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi'. The singer has had recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. On Sunday, she breathed last at a hospital in Mumbai. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

Image: Instagram/AnuradhaPaudwalOnline/PTI