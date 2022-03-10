UP Election Results: Kailash Kher Opines 'people Have Woken Up', Hails Voters In State

Staying true to the exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to emerge victorious in the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to come into power again as the results and the trends predicted over 260 seats for the BJP, comfortably more than the 202 needed to form the government. Among those to celebrate the impending victory was Kailash Kher.

The singer sent out a strong message to the previous rulers of the state, accusing them of 'looting' the people. He thanked the Almighty for making the citizens 'awake'. The artist also believed the latest verdict provided an indication into the 'direction' of the nation, and not just the state.

On Twitter, Kailash hit out at the 'undeserving people' who had taken the people of the state lightly and used different ways to create an illusionary world. The Teri Deewani star wrote that the public had now 'woken up', and that was thanks to the power of the Almighty.

"Not just the country, this verdict will decide the direction for the nation,' his tweet further said.

He saluted the 'awake voters' and told them, they were 'looted' for many years, and now they had to remain 'awake.' Kher sought prayers from Lord Shiva to protect the people.

उत्तर प्रदेश को अयोग्य लोगों ने नाना प्रकार ले प्रपंच कर यहाँ के जन मानस को हल्के में लिया,पर अब जनता जनार्दन जाग चुके, और परमात्म शक्ति दिखा दी.यह सिर्फ़ प्रदेश नहीं देश की दिशा तय करने वाला परिणाम दिया.उत्तर प्रदेश की जागृत जनशक्ति को नमन.बहुत लुटे,अब जागे रहना.महादेव रक्षा ॐ — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) March 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh election results

The BJP was leading/won 263 seats at the time of publishing the story. Samajwadi Party emerged as the second-best performer, winning/leading in 135 seats in all. The other parties Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the others were set to manage just 5 seats among them.

Elections in other states

Meanwhile, BJP enjoyed a good day, as they were also likely to emerge as the party with the most number of seats in states like Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Uttarakhand, they were leading/winning in 48 seats, more than the 36 halfway mark needed to form the government in the 70-seat Assembly. They were one seat less than halfway-mark, 20, in Goa, with Congress winning/leading in 12 seats.

In Manipur too, they were near the halfway mark with 28 seats, and needed to touch 31 to emerge to form the government.

The only setback for BJP in the day was Aam Aadmi Party sweeping Punjab elections as they were set to win 92 seats out of 117 seats.