UP Elections: BJP Defers Poll Manifesto Release As India Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cancelled the release of the party's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming UP elections after Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. India's nightingale breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure and COVID.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, and other BJP workers at an event in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at BJP office.

According to earlier reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had mentioned that the BJP would announce its polls manifesto on February 6. Yogi had said, "For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will issue its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on February 6 (Sunday) on the issue of nationalism, development and good governance".

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The Centre has announced two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee. The Maharashtra government has announced that the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral. While the Mangeshkar family plans to take the mortal remains of the singer to Prabhu Kunj, her residence, for two hours. Later the mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park for public darshan before cremation.

Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.