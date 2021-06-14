UP10TION's Latest Music Video 'Spin Off' Celebrates New Beginnings; Watch

The South Korean boy band, UP10TION, has released their latest music video, of the song Spin Off. The song is about celebrating new beginnings and overcoming difficulties. The latest track by UP10TION, Spin Off, is a part of the second full-length music album of Up10tion, titled Connection.

UP10TION’s Spin Off music video

The Connection song Spin Off, by UP10TION, is written by two of UP10TION’s members, Bitto and Kuhn. It has upbeat music that gives an energizing vibe. The music video of the Spin Off, which is uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Top Media, which represents the boy band, also features an energetic choreography. Spin Off is the lead single from the album Connection.

Besides Spin Off, other UP10TION's songs from the album Connection, are Liar, Summer Drive, If, Forever, Parade, Destroyed, Believe in You, Skyline, and Honeycake.

A look at UP10TION's members

As the name suggests, the boy band has ten members in its group. They are Jinhoo, Kuhn, Kogyeol, Lee Jin-hyuk, Bitto, Kim Woo-seok, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao. The band had debuted in 2015, with a mini-album, titled Top Secret. Since then, UP10TION has produced multiple mini-albums, single tracks, and extended plays, but have given only two full-length albums till now. The first full-length album was Invitation, which was released in March 2018. The album had 2 Korean tracks and 14 Japanese tracks. Their second full-length album is Connection, whose first lead single, Spin Off, was released on June 14. Among the ten members, Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Wooseok are the most popular.

Besides being a member of UP10TION, Lee Jin Hyuk is also a popular actor and television personality. He has starred in non-fiction television shows like Produce X 101 and Tell Me, and fictional television shows, like Find Me in Your Memory and Dear. M.

Just like Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Wooseok, besides being a member of UP10TION, is also a popular television personality. He has also starred in non-fiction television shows, like Produce X 101, King of Mask Singer, and has hosted The Show, and starred in a web series, titled Twenty-Twenty.

Image: UP10TION's Instagram

