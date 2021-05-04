Urvashi Rautela Expresses Gratitude As Her Music Video 'Doob Gaye' Crosses 5 Crore Views

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela's latest music video Doob Gaye was released on April 30, 2021, and has received a lot of love from her fans. The track is sung by Guru Randhawa. Urvashi took to her Instagram to express her gratitude towards her fans for showering so much love on the Doob Gaye video.

Urvashi Rautela thanks fans for making 'Doob Gaye' a hit

In the video, Urvashi's hotel room is decorated with balloons and pictures from her music video. The hotel staff also gives her a greeting card and gets chocolates for her to celebrate the occasion. In the caption of the post, Urvashi informed that her video has crossed over 53 million views on YouTube. She wrote, "THANK U FOR MAKING DOOB GAYE BLOCKBUSTER SUPERHIT.

53+ MILLION LOVE. DOOB GAYE BECOMES MOST VIEWED VIDEO IN 24 HRS WORLDWIDE. THANKS A MILLION. LOVE YOU GUYS".

As soon as her post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to congratulate her on reaching the milestone. One of her fans also wrote 'Awesome'. Many have commented using the fire and heart-eye emoticons. See their reactions below.

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's new music video

The video starts with Guru asking Urvashi whether she will leave him because he is not as rich as her. Urvashi reassures him that she loves him and will never leave him. He works as a waiter in a cafe and she often visits the place with her friends. But one day, Urvashi comes in with a partner and this breaks Guru's heart. But in the end, Urvashi chooses love over money. Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's music video is directed by Remo D'Souza and the music for it is composed by B Praak. The lyrics are penned by Jaani.

A sneak peek into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

The Virgin Bhanupriya actor shared a video of her playfully posing for the camera with the track Doob Gaye playing in the background. She is donning a lavender sleeveless top and a pair of white shorts. Her hair is styled in waves and left open. She is also wearing a pair of peach strapped sandals. Urvashi twirls around and gives quirky expressions in the video. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "45 MILLION LOVE. DOOB GAYE BECOMES MOST VIEWED VIDEO IN 24 HRS WORLDWIDE".

