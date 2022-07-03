Last Updated:

US: 35-year-old Man Found At Taylor Swift's Properties Faces Stalking Charges

A Brooklyn man, namely Joshua Christain who allegedly stalked Taylor Swift at her Tribeca home and 'across multiple states' was recently arrested in New York.

A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift.

Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings located in the city's Tribeca neighbourhood, on March 26. He walked through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said. 

On June 12, the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift, located on the same street, and made threats through the intercom toward a 32-year-old female, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

Swift, 32, has had prior issues with alleged stalkers. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition. 

