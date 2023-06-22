US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Plays Instrumental Cover Of King's Maan Meri Jaan

US Ambassador Eric Michael Garcetti is an American diplomat and politician. He has been serving as the United States Ambassador to India since May 2023. Recently, he shared a clip covering singer-rapper King's viral track Maan Meri Jaan.

3 things you need to know

He celebrated World Music Day by covering this Hindi song.

King released Maan Meri Jaan last year on October 13, 2022.

Nick Jonas released the reprised version on April 20, 2023.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays cover of King's Maan Meri Jaan

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti played the instrumental cover of Maan Meri Jaan on the occasion of World Music Day. The video was posted by US Embassy in India on their social media handles. In the video, Eric expressed his love for the Hindi song as he played the single on a piano.

🎵Get ready to groove, India! For #WorldMusicDay, join me as I play the instrumental cover of this Hindi song that I’m hearing everywhere these days! @ifeelkingOG and @nickjonas I'd love to know what you think of my rendition of "Tu maan meri Jaan"! pic.twitter.com/KbDUkYFeuq — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 21, 2023

In the video, the US Ambassador to India shared an interesting revelation about himself, disclosing his background as a trained jazz musician. He expressed his desire to expand his musical horizons during his visits to India, stating, "So here is a song I really think you are going to like." Demonstrating the growing bond between India and the United States, he emphasized the collaboration between Indian singer King and American singer Nick Jonas, symbolizing the strength that emerges when the two nations unite.

A world tour for King soon

King rose to fame after releasing his song Maan Meri Jaan, along with other tracks like OOPS and Sinner. The viral track became so hit that it garnered 404 millions on YouTube. For the unversed, King will also embark on his world tour soon which has been titled Champagne Talk.