US Elections 2020: Offset Harassed By Georgia Officials For Feeding Voters In Queue

The Lincoln Project recently tweeted about the discrimination Offset faced while helping voters in Georgia. The tweet mentioned how the local government was making the process harder for the rapper. Take a look at their tweet and read more about the organisation in the article below:

US Elections 2020 - Offset in Georgia

Offset recently joined hands with The Lincoln Project to help people in their voting process and to encourage them to come out and vote. On November 4, many fans spotted the rapper outside the polling booths in Georgia distributing food, but the rapper wasn't able to help out the voters in peace, alleged The Lincoln Project. Take a look at their tweet:

We’ve been working in Georgia with @OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnett’s voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by @gwinnettgov.



This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020

The tweet started off by mentioning how 'The Lincoln Project' and Offset had been working together in Georgia and were feeding 'Gwinnett’s voters in those unnecessarily long lines'. The tweet further added that instead of being welcomed, the rapper 'was threatened by Gwinnett County'. The tweet finally read - 'This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like.'

Many fans responded to the tweet with their views and other cases of discrimination being faced by them. One fan added how many of their votes weren't even being cast in the ballots. One fan added - '@GwinnettGov who do you think you are? You want protests? This is how you get them! Don't MESS WITH OUR VOTES!!' (sic). Take a look at the response:

@GwinnettGov who do you think you are? You want protests? This is how you get them! Don't MESS WITH OUR VOTES!! — May I Speak To Your Manager (@MayISpeakToYou2) November 3, 2020

I live in GA & it is absolutely a mess for the people who have to vote in areas a minority population..I live in the burbs, no sweat. What a shame it is this way. Maybe Biden can address systemic racism. GA GOP R scared to death Dems could win here — carol ely (@CeeKitty1) November 3, 2020

Why'd they threaten him? You're allowed to give food and stuff in GA as long as it isn't tied to voting for a specific candidate. — Justice Simone (@JusticeSimone1) November 3, 2020

What?! I have friends passing out water and snacks in Dekalb and other parts of ATL suburbs with EASE! What’s up Gwinnett??? — Laura Morse (@Lmoknows) November 3, 2020

Offset also added a few stories on his Instagram mentioning that he was in Georgia voting in the US Presidential Elections 2020. He mentioned in his video 'yes! I voted'. Take a look at his post:

The Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project is an organisation formed in 2019 by former Republicans who wish to ensure that Doland Trump does not win when the US Elections 2020 results are declared. The organisation endorsed their support to Joe Biden at the start of the 2020 US election and is also collaborating with other celebrities to help them reach their goal.

