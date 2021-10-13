Last Updated:

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcome The Newest Member To Their Family, Son Sire

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are parents again! The couple recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, Sire Castrello Raymond

Singing sensation Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday, the R&B hitmaker shared the joyful news on his official Instagram handle that Goicoechea gave birth to their newborn on September 29. He dropped a monochrome close-up of Sire's nose and mouth. Scroll down to see the picture. 

Just four months after the singer announced that he and his girlfriend, who is his music executive, were expecting their second child together, Usher confirmed the little one's arrival with a sweet Insta post. The caption of Usher's latest Instagram post that featured the bottom half of his newborn's face, read "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. [Libra] Gang."

As soon as the heartwarming post was up on the internet, many fans and friends from the industry were quick enough to drop congratulatory messages. Kaily Smith Westbrook commented, "can’t wait to meet him!!!" with several red hearts. Tyrese wrote, "Angels are always welcome here…." Jamaica Craft chipped in, "Congrats u 2!!! @boogsneffect @usher so precious!!!" with heart-eyed face emoticons. Devyne Stephens added, "Legacy continues."

Usher's son Sire's date of birth is almost exactly one year after the star couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sovereign. She was born on September 24, 2020. Usher is also father to sons- Usher Raymond V, 13-years-old, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12-years-old, with former wife Tameka Foster. 

Because Sire was born just a few days after his older sister, Sovereign's birthday, the newest addition in the Raymond family is also a Libra. In November 2020, during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Usher said about his now 12-month-old daughter, "(Sovereign) came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know—they kinda have their minds made up on what they wanna do." Also, Usher, too, is a Libra!

