Usher, Chris Brown Brawl After Argument Heats Up During Bash

Usher and Chris Brown reportedly got into a heated argument during the latter's 34th birthday bash in Las Vegas. The argument turned violent during the star-studded party and they even had a physical altercation. This happened after Chirs Brown tried to get along with American singer Teyana Taylor.

According to TMZ, Brown was trying to get close to Taylor and was attempting to strike up a conversation. However, she ignored the singer for some reason. This incident angered him and he began to yell at her. At this moment, Usher tried to intervene in an attempt to calm the R&B singer down. However, things got uglier between the two.

Reportedly, Brown was intoxicated and he began screaming at both Taylor and Usher. TMZ witnesses said that Brown took off with his crew and Usher went after them. They allegedly met behind some chartered buses and later Usher was spotted with a bloodied nose. However, the singers did not confirm the news about their fight or commented on the matter.

Netizens react to Chris Brown and Usher's fight

After the news of Chris Brown arguing and reportedly brawling with Usher surfaced, fans took to their Twitter handles to post their reactions on this incident. Interestingly, before the fight was reported, the duo had a fun time at the birthday party. However, tensions inflamed and a brawl ensued, leaving netizens shocked. Check out the reactions below.

How the Chris brown vs Usher fight was last night pic.twitter.com/JJ1PxJcVyz — † 𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓲 † (@kharomani) May 6, 2023

Teyana Taylor no longer follows Chris Brown on IG. It’s definitely some truth to that story about Chris Brown fighting Usher pic.twitter.com/stt1ctoE1E — Chris (@chrisloves93) May 6, 2023

Uhhh, Chris Brown really fought Usher at the birthday party Usher threw for him?! Tell me that’s not true. pic.twitter.com/zNdKC6ocyC — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) May 6, 2023

Usher is well known for his songs Superstar, Lovers and Freinds, Love In This Club, and more. Meanwhile, Chris Brown rose to fame after his songs Run It, Look At Me Now, Loyal and more became hits. The duo shared a great bond until the news of their fight surfaced.