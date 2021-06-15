Usher Shares Unseen Photo With Daughter Sovereign Bo While Waiting For His Fourth Baby

Usher has three children of his own and is currently expecting his fourth. Ahead of the little one’s arrival, Usher recently shared a heartwarming photo with his daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond on his social media handle. While the Burn singer has two sons from a past marriage, he shares Sovereign Bo with his current girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, with whom he is expecting a second child now.

Usher shares a rare photo with daughter

On June 13, 2021, Usher took to his Instagram page to share a close-up photo of his 8-month old daughter and him. He can be seen smiling wide with happiness looking at his little one, while she stares back at him with eyes wide open and her hand gently touching his chin. “Caption this,” read Usher’s post on the platform, as many began suggesting different descriptions for the photo in the comments section soon after.

Singer Eric Bellinger wrote, “Nothing Else matters.” Actor-model Emmanuelle Chriqui could not help but address how cute the photo looked. Her comment read, “Unmmm cutest ever??” Many others flooded the comment section of Usher’s post with numerous heart emojis as well. While someone said Sovereign Bo looked ‘perfect,’ another wrote about how ‘beautiful’ and ‘precious’ the moment captured in the photo was. The photo has garnered more than three lakh likes since the Love in This Club hitmaker posted it on Sunday.

Usher's Instagram photos with his daughter

Usher's daughter, Sovereign Bo has made it to his social media pages in the past as well. Back in March, Usher's Instagram followers saw another photo of the little one, wherein she was seen carefreely lying on a beach chair under the shade. “#Mood,” the singer had captioned the post.

In November 2020, the singer had shared a thoughtful post about her on his Instagram page. While he was seen gently kissing her on the forehead, he penned his thoughts about Sovereign’s birth and how much he loves her. Back in late September 2020, the singer had announced her birth on the social networking site too. Posting a photo of her little hand grabbing her parent’s finger, Usher captioned the photo saying, “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond.”

Image: Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Instagram

