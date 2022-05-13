Ustad Zakir Hussain's Pic As Pallbearer Bidding Farewell To Pt Shivkumar Sharma Goes Viral

Legendary musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at age 84 on Tuesday, May 10, after suffering from kidney-related ailments for several months. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The prominent figure in the music industry was accorded with a state funeral where notable personalities like Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan came to pay their respects.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eminent Bollywood personalities, many paid a tribute to the santoor maestro via social media. However, a picture from the late Pandit Shivkumar's funeral of his friend Ustad Zakir Hussain is gaining traction on social media.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's picture from Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral

The tabla maestro was one of the pallbearers at the funeral. The pictures showed Ustad Hussain carrying his friend's body with whom he had several shows across the world for over decades. Another picture showed Ustad Zakir Hussain standing alone while Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's body is being cemented. Many netizens noted that it was a 'poignant' picture.

Ustad Zakir Hussain at Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral, sending off a friend of many decades. Together they created magic on stage on numerous occasions.



Never seen a more poignant photograph pic.twitter.com/DAdnPOTCl1 — Sanjukta Choudhury (@SanjuktaChoudh5) May 12, 2022

As mentioned earlier, the two have performed together on several occasions and created magic on the stage with their excellency across the world. Pandit Shivkumar was known for taking Santoor to the global stage Ustad Zakir Hussain is one of the biggest tabla players in the world.

Following the news of his death, several notable personalities took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary musician. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ''Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, whose several songs were composed by the late musician, paid tribute to him by writing, ''There is the passing away of the Maestro ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film musics for me and many others .. continued success after success, numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse ..Shivkumar ji , who played the santoor' in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius (sic),"

