'Vanakkam Chennai': AR Rahman Releases 'Welcome' Anthem For FIDE Chess Olympiad; Watch

Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, AR Rahman has composed a 'welcome anthem' for the 44th International Chess Olympiad, 2022. The Olympiad, organised by the Fédération Internationale des Échecs and comprising open and women's tournaments, as well as several events designed to promote the game of chess, will be held in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, from 28 July to 10 August 2022. This will be the first Chess Olympiad to take place in India.

It is pertinent to note that the event was earlier scheduled to take place in Russia, however, it was later moved to India in view of Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine.

AR Rahman composes 'Welcome' anthem for FIDE Chess Olympiad, 2022

The music video titled Vanakkam Chennai features the composer dressed in an all-white attire as he beautifully croons his cover. The video starts with a text, reading, "Welcome to Namma Ooru Chennai" and goes ahead with the words ‘Varuga Varuga Tamizhnattukuu Varuga’ (Warm Welcome to Tamil Nadu).

The clip features the Grammy-winner walking over the famous Napier bridge constructed over the Cooum river. The bridge recently got a makeover, paying a tribute to the upcoming event.

In an initiative taken by the Tamil Nadu government, the Napier Bridge in Chennai has been painted like a chess board with the entire surface of the bridge re-painted with black and white squares resembling a chess board.

The video also sees the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin walking on the bridge following which he is joined by AR Rahman, while the dancers continue to perform against the backdrop of Mamallapuram monuments. The video also has a group of dancers performing Bharatanatyam.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from 5–17 August 2020, but it was later postponed and rescheduled as a result of the growing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Twitter/@SathishARR7