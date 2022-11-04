Vengaboys Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert, Receive Warm Welcome From Fans

Pop band Vengaboys who is credited for dishing out party anthems in the 90s era recently arrived in Mumbai. The popular Dutch band known for songs like We like to Party to Boom Boom Boom, is in the country for their performance in Mumbai on November 4 at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City in Kurla. After Mumbai, the band will head to Pune for their performance at Phoenix Marketcity on November 5 which will be followed by a live concert in Bengaluru on November 6.

Several videos of the band arriving at the Mumbai airport has been surfacing on social media. One of the videos by a paparazzi account showed the warm welcome that the band received as soon as they made their way outside the airport.

Vengaboys arrive in Mumbai ahead of concert

Holding their song posters to bouquet of flowers, fans thronged to the airport to greet the band members while cheering for the them. The band is all set to revive their peppy tunes while bringing the party to India. The Eurodance icons are pulling out their PVC sailor hats and bedazzled tops for a special performance that is guaranteed to transport every fan back to the glorious days of their youth.



As per a PTI report, the band will belt out some of their groovy tracks like Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!, We’re Going to Ibiza, Up and Down among others during the concert in Mumbai. The music band performance is part of Phoenix’s 100-day of celebrations that is all about celebrating the joy of life.

Other important stars are also set to perform at the event including music stalwarts like the Wadali Brothers. There will be jaw-dropping live performances by artists Adnan Sami, Sunil Grover, PAPON and Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR), among others.

As per various media reports, ticket prices for the Mumbai concert shall start from Rs 1,499 onwards and go up to Rs 15,000 for a VIP table. Similarly, tickets for their Pune concert will reportedly start at Rs 799 and go up to Rs 15,000 for a VIP table.

Formed in 1996, the band brought a new trend into the music world, dominated by flamboyant costumes, flashy makeup, energetic beats, and an animated twist to the party numbers. The band comprises Kim Sasabone, Denise Post-Van Rijswijk, Donny Latupeirissa, and Robin Pors.



IMAGE: Instagram/vengaboys