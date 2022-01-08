Last Updated:

VERIVERY’s Minchan Issues Apology For His Remarks On Former Classmate’s Appearance

South Korean K-pop group, VERIVERY’s Minchan has issued an official apology after making comments about his former classmate’s appearances.

Minchan

South Korean K-pop group, VERIVERY’s Minchan has issued an official apology after making comments about his former classmate’s appearances. On Saturday, he took to Twitter and penned a long note-issuing an apology to his fellow female student who was an idol transferred to his school.

Recently, Minchan and his fellow members- Hoyoung and Kangmin held a Naver’s V Live broadcast. During the live session, Minchan had said that when he was in the third year of middle school, a female student who was an idol transferred to his school. He had commented, "My fantasy [about celebrities] was crushed. Her looks weren’t very extraordinary either." Netizens also felt that the K-pop idol was 'rude' for addressing his former classmate without honorifics.

VERIVERY’s Minchan issues apology 

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Minchan began, "Hello, this is Minchan. I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with my words and actions on the January 6 broadcast of Naver’s V Live. I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with my words and actions on the January 6 broadcast of Naver’s V Live. So that the same thing does not happen in the future, I will be someone who is careful with what he says and acts seriously about everything." 

He added, "I will also contact her directly and apologize to her. I deeply reflect on my actions and rash words and apologize once again."

According to a report by South Korean news outlet, AllKpop, Minchan commented, "So after meeting her, I realized that celebrities are also just people. But still, she usually came to school in one of those white vans, and that was pretty cool... The name of the group started with 'b', and it had four syllables." When Minchan described this former classmate's team name, Hoyoung reacted by saying, "Why would you say that? That's too much detail." Kangmin also came to the aid by saying, "His memory could be flawed. In truth, or maybe now, she could be really beautiful." 

Netizens condemn Minchan's comments as' rude' and 'problematic'

The members received a backlash post the video as many netizens found Minchan's comments 'rude' and 'problematic.' A netizen commented, "The other members told him to address her as sunbaenim, but he kept ignoring them. What a brainless idol." Another one said, "The most problematic part is that he kept trying to remember the group's name. If she had a public profile once upon a time, that means that a lot of people can now probably find out who she was."

