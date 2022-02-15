Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, also called Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, reportedly breathed her last following hospitalisation on January 27. As per PTI, the singer was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. As per the sources in the health department, the iconic singer's health had deteriorated after she slipped in the bathroom.

The iconic singer had refused the offer of the prestigious Padma Shri award after her daughter Soumi Sengupta opined, ''At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature. Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste, not `Gitasree' Sandhya Mukherjee. Her family and all the lovers of her songs feel."

Gitasree Sandhya Mukherjee dies at 90

As per ANI, the late singer passed away in Kolkata. The report stated, ''Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at a private hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. She was admitted here with critical health issues.''

Many took to social media to remember the legendary artist and her contribution to the music field. Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, also extended her condolences by stating that it is a 'personal loss' for her. She tweeted, ''Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora.''

For the unversed, the late singer is known for her profound contribution to the film industry as she crooned a number of popular tracks for Bengali as well as Hindi films. Known for her classical and semi-classical singing prowess, Gitasree Sandhya Mukherjee had worked with some of the most prominent artists of the industry with the likes of S.D.Burman, Madan Mohan, Naushad, Anil Biswas and Salil Chaudhury.

