Veteran Malayalam Lyricist Bichu Thirumala Passes Away At 79 After Suffering Heart Attack

Acclaimed lyricist and poet of the Malayalam film industry, B. Sivasankaran Nair, popularly known as Bichu Thirumala, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 79. The artist breathed his last at a private hospital in the city in the wee hours on Friday.

Bichu Thirumala, as per a report by Mathrubhumi, had been hospitalised following breathing trouble. He was later put on ventilator support as his condition worsened. He breathed his last at 3.15 am on Friday.

A look at Bichu Thirumala's career

Bichu Thirumala has reportedly penned over 3,000 songs, including many for superstar Mohanlal. The artist is credited for bringing finesse and the use of meaningful words in Malayalam films. He was known for penning beautiful words for ready-made tunes.

He worked with many acclaimed music composers like Ilayaraaja, Johnson, AR Rahman, Ouseppachan, among others. He was the lyricist of AR Rahman's only work in Malayalam cinema, Yodha.

Thirumala, however, had started his career with the intention to become a director. After directing a play in his university, as per a report by Manorama, he also served as an assistant director on the movie Sabarimala Sridharmasasthav.

His work spanned decades since his debut in the 1972 film Bhaja Govindam. The film did not release eventually. However, the song Brahma Muhoorthathil became a huge success as it was aired on the radio at that time.

Bichu Thirumala won numerous awards in his career. He was honoured with the Kerala State Award for Best Lyricist, for his work in movies like Thrishna and Thenum Vayampum in 1981 and Kadinjool Kalyanam in 1991.

Celebrities pay tribute to Bichu Thirumala

Tributes poured in from the celebrities of the film industry, and even members of the political fraternity. Veteran singer Sujatha and politician Jose K Mani were among the names to express their tributes to the artist. The former wrote that 'Ottakambi Nadam' had passed away. Ottakambi Nadam was the title of the song he had penned for the Mohanlal film- Thenum Vayambum.

Thirumala is survived by his wife, Prasaana, a retired Finance Officer in the Kerala Water Authority and son Suman Bichu, who is a music director. His sister, singer P Susheela Devi and brother Darsan Raman are well-known names in the music industry.