Veteran Malayalam Music Director Alleppey Ranganath Passes Away At 73

Renowned Malayalam music director and lyricist Alleppey Ranganath breathed his last at the age of 73 on Sunday night. The late music director was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College as he tested positive for COVID-19 and had respiratory issues. Ranganath is credited for composing over 2000 songs in both Malayalam and Tamil languages, including devotional songs. He has bagged this year's Harivarasanam Award.

The late music director has composed for popular films like Principal Olivil, Aarante Mulla Kochu Mulla, Mamalalkalkkappurath, and Pappan Priyappetta Pappan. His hit track Kaattil Kodum Kattil from Aarante Mulla Kochu Mulla, which was released in the year 1984, is still considered to be one of his classic songs in the Malayalam industry.

Alleppey Ranganath started his journey as a music director in the year 1973 with the film, Jesus. The film was helmed by PA Thomas. Ranganath has composed the song Gaagulthaa Malakale for the film. Later, the music composer went on to score music for over 25 films. He has mostly collaborated with iconic singer KJ Yesudas for his songs. Ranganath rose to fame with Ayyappa songs, which turned out to be a huge hit in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Apart from this, the late music composer had also learned classical music and Bharatnatyam. His wife, B Rajasri is also a classically trained dancer. Besides composing music, Ranganath has penned over 42 stage plays. Predominantly, his work in playwriting includes Ayalathe Amma, Sahadarmini and Amritasagaram, and others. He also received much adulation for the two songs in the play titled Kanaljalam.

It was only last week when the Kerala Government had honoured him with the prestigious Harivarasanam Award for his contribution to the Malayalam cinema.

Image: Facebook/@alleppeyranganath