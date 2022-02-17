The entire country woke up to the tragic news of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s passing away on February 16. The 69-year-old singer had been suffering from multiple age-related health issues for a month and eventually died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The tragic news has left the entire country in distress including the Bollywood film fraternity. The last rites of the singer will be performed today as the family was waiting for his elder son Bappa to arrive from the US. Now, according to a video by Varinder Chawla, the singer’s son has arrived with his family.

Post the singer’s demise, several celebrities arrived at his house to pay their condolences to the family of the late singer. The singer is survived by two children, a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. His son, who is married to action director Mahendra Verma's daughter Taneesha, will perform the last rites.

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa arrives from the US with his family

The pap account shared a video on Instagram that showed Bappi Lahiri’s son arriving at the airport with his wife and child to perform his father’s last rites today. The video seems to be from last night. At one point in the video, the singer’s son can be seen emotionally hugging one of his relatives as he walks out of the airport. The last rites of the music maestro will be performed on Thursday, February 17 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai.

Earlier, stating the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Meanwhile, the legendary singer became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla/BappiLahiri_Official