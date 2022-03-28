Veteran Singer Sulochana Chavan Conferred With Padma Shri By President Ram Nath Kovind

Veteran singer Sulochana Chavan was honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at the Padma Awards ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Information was also shared on the Twitter handle of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. With a picture of the President presenting the award to the veteran singer, the tweet read, “President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Sulochana Chavan for Art. Known for her "Lavanis" in Marathi, she has rendered voice to around 250 Hindi songs and over 5,000 songs in Marathi.”

Sulochana Kadam, also known as Sulochana Chavan, is well-known for her 'lavanis' in Marathi. Chavan began singing professionally at the age of 11. 'Tuzhya Usala Laagal Kolha,' 'Padarawarti Jartaricha,' and 'Solaawa Varees Dhokyacha' from the 1965 film 'Malhari Martand,' and 'Kasa Kay Patil Bara Hay Ka?' from the 1964 film 'Sawaal Majha Aika!' are some of her Lavani songs.

Chavan was also given the title of 'Lavanisamradhni' (Queen of Lavani) for her contribution to the art form through singing.

Vocalist Dr. Prabha Atre receives Padma Vibhushan

The Padma Vibhushan was also presented to renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana, whom she dedicated to her parents, instructors, and audience for their guidance and support. Atre is one of the country's most prominent vocalists, representing the Kirana Gharana. For her contributions to Indian art, she was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Maharashtra has 10 Padma winners in the fields of art, trade and industry, health, science and engineering.

128 Padma Awards presented by President Kovind

At the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma awards for the year 2022. This year, President Ram Nath Kovind presented 128 Padma awards, including four Padma Vibhushan awards, 17 Padma Bhushan awards, and 107 Padma Shri awards. There are 34 women among the honorees, as well as 10 foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous recipients.

The Padma Awards are one of India's highest civilian honours, presented on the eve of Republic Day every year. Padma Vibhushan (for extraordinary and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (for distinguished service of higher level), and Padma Shri (for distinguished service of higher order) are the three categories of awards (distinguished service). The award is intended to reward accomplishments in all fields or disciplines where public service is a factor.

The Padma Awards are given out based on the recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee, which is formed every year by the Prime Minister.

Image: ANI