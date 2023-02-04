Veteran Singer Vani Jairam Found Dead At Chennai Residence With Alleged Suspicious Injury

Iconic singer Vani Jayaram, who has sung more than 10,000 songs in 19 languages, was found dead on Saturday, February 4. The 77-year-old was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai.

The veteran singer's maid had turned up for work on Saturday, however, she did not get a response despite repeatedly ringing the bell. She then alerted the singer's relatives who informed the police.

#BREAKING | Forensic team now at veteran singer Vani Jairam's (77) residence; she was found dead at her Chennai apartment on Saturdayhttps://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/OerKfiLxPU — Republic (@republic) February 4, 2023

Alleged suspicious injury on forehead

The police, on reaching the spot, broke open the door and found her dead in the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives. A suspicious injury was allegedly seen on her head, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the forensics team arrived at the playback singer's residence. The Chennai Police has also registered a case and launched an investigation.

The body has also been sent for post-mortem. The report is awaited.

Asked if Vani had any health issues, Malarkodi, who has been working for the past 10 years as a maid in the singer's house, said, "She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award. The phone was endlessly ringing and she answered all the calls and thanked everyone who greeted her. She lived alone."

Starting her career in 1971, Vani recorded thousands of devotional and private albums, including the very popular Hindi number 'Bole re papihara'. She has sung in languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Haryanvi, Tulu and Bengali.

Last month, the singer was bestowed with Padma Bhushan- the third highest civilian award of the country by the Government of India.