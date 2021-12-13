Vicente Fernández, Legendary Mexican Singer, Dies At 81 After Suffering A Fall Months Ago

Legendary Mexican singer, Vicente "Chente" Fernández, who was known for his signature charro suit and sombrero breathed his last on Sunday, December 12, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The singer passed away four months after being diagnosed with Gullien-Barre syndrome. The singer's official Instagram handle confirmed the news. He was 81.

"We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12, at 6:15 am," read the statement released by the legendary singer's family. It further read, "It was an honor and a great pride for him to share his great musical career with everyone and to give everything for his audience." The family further thanked him for continuing to sing and applaud. "Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing," they added.

Vicente Fernández was also known as the King of Rancheras. The singer's well-known hit tracks include El Rey, Lastima Due Seas Ajena, Volver Volver, and more. It was his command of the ranchera and the mariachi styles of music that attracted his fans across the world. He was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammy Awards and also inspired a new generation of musicians, including his son Alejandro Fernández Jr.

Vicente Fernández Jr. pays last rights to his father

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicente Fernández went a trip down his memory lane as he revisited his father's old photos. He also shared a picture with his father and expressed his love for him. He wrote, "Thanks for everything !!! AMO I LOVE YOU FATHER," in Mexican. Vicente Fernández had four children, Vicente Fernández, Alejandro Fernández, Alejandra Fernández and Gerardo Fernández.

What happened to Vicente Fernández?

About four months ago, Vicente Fernández suffered a fall that caused a spinal cord injury. The legendary singer had to undergo surgery and was on ventilatory assistance. As per his doctors, his brain functioning was intact and they also expected a recovery soon. He also had several other medical conditions, including a cancerous lump in his liver, in the past.

The singer's fans are paying their heartfelt tribute to the late singer. Alejandra Frausto, Mexico's culture secretary, also burned for his death. Sharing an old photo, she wrote, "It is with deep sadness that I receive the news that one of the most important artists of Mexican popular culture, the undisputed symbol of ranchera music, has died." She further extended her heartfelt condolences to the singer's family.

On December 12, Vicente Fernández leaves, who sang so many mañanitas to La Guadalupana. It is with deep sadness that I receive the news that one of the most important artists of Mexican popular culture, the undisputed symbol of ranchera music, has died. pic.twitter.com/KE2646XVed - Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) December 12, 2021